American International Group Inc. Sells 1,273 Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSIG. State Street Corp grew its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,918,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,956,000 after buying an additional 35,816 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 54,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 95.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 751,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,613,000 after buying an additional 366,581 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 202.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 49.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 10,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.17.

In other BrightSphere Investment Group news, CEO Suren Rana sold 119,963 shares of BrightSphere Investment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $2,885,110.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. sold 790,000 shares of BrightSphere Investment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $24,253,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 910,020 shares of company stock worth $27,139,530 over the last ninety days. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group stock opened at $23.63 on Monday. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.39 and a 12-month high of $31.17. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.08.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $162.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.07 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 151.92% and a return on equity of 21.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.40%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.