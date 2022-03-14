American International Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 202.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 542,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,027,000 after acquiring an additional 362,832 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,507,000 after acquiring an additional 205,107 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 7,616 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 23,244 shares during the period. 69.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GNL opened at $14.86 on Monday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $20.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.57 and a 200-day moving average of $15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.49). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 0.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.77%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is -761.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

