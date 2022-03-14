American International Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in TTEC were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TTEC by 0.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,202,000 after purchasing an additional 25,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEC opened at $77.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.52. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $68.83 and a one year high of $113.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.54 and a 200 day moving average of $88.66.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. TTEC had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $612.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. TTEC’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. TTEC’s payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.20.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

