American International Group Inc. Has $993,000 Stake in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in SunPower were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SunPower during the third quarter valued at about $22,127,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of SunPower by 332.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 521,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,836,000 after buying an additional 401,100 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of SunPower by 8.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,102,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,725,000 after buying an additional 392,908 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of SunPower by 607.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 348,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after buying an additional 299,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of SunPower during the third quarter valued at about $4,980,000. 34.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SunPower alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPWR. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of SunPower from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group raised shares of SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of SunPower from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of SunPower in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of SunPower from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.86.

Shares of SPWR stock opened at $20.50 on Monday. SunPower Co. has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $37.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.71 and its 200-day moving average is $22.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.92, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. SunPower had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $384.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. SunPower’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunPower Company Profile (Get Rating)

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.