American International Group Inc. Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,066 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HTLF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 8.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,269,000 after buying an additional 9,193 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 372,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,497,000 after purchasing an additional 49,056 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 10,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 228.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

HTLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $50.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.90. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.84 and a 52-week high of $54.03.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.10). Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 30.64% and a return on equity of 10.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.60%.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

