American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Price Target Raised to C$5.00 at National Bankshares

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a buy rating and a C$4.75 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Hotel Income Properties REIT has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$5.00.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT stock opened at C$4.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.68, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$338.51 million and a PE ratio of -16.93. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 12-month low of C$3.40 and a 12-month high of C$4.84.

In other American Hotel Income Properties REIT news, Director William Michael Murphy purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,113.55. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$298,846.85. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 17,500 shares of company stock worth $63,255.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

