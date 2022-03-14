American Express (NYSE:AXP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

American Express (NYSE:AXP) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $195.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Stephens raised their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get American Express alerts:

AXP stock opened at $170.00 on Monday. American Express has a 1 year low of $135.13 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The company has a market cap of $129.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.00 and a 200 day moving average of $172.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.22%.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total value of $5,408,960.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $345,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Express by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 849 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in American Express by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,402 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,599 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 1.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

About American Express (Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.