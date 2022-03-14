American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,004 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,512,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the third quarter worth $106,947,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the third quarter worth $96,313,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 107.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,908,562 shares of the airline’s stock worth $82,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 12.3% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 18,300,657 shares of the airline’s stock worth $375,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAL opened at $14.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.60. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $26.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.59.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.86) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.46.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

