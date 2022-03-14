Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.07

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.07 and last traded at $12.08, with a volume of 43799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.44.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.46. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.31%.

In other news, Director C James Prieur acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David Trick acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.67 per share, for a total transaction of $38,010.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,478,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,147,000 after buying an additional 47,472 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 562,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,807,000 after buying an additional 42,090 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Ambac Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:AMBC)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

