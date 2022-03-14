Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

Altra Industrial Motion has decreased its dividend payment by 23.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Altra Industrial Motion has a dividend payout ratio of 8.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Altra Industrial Motion to earn $4.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.7%.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

NASDAQ AIMC opened at $39.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.30. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12 month low of $37.06 and a 12 month high of $68.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.17, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.33.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $469.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.39 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.81.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1,088.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 393,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after purchasing an additional 359,958 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 152.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,745,000 after purchasing an additional 173,914 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,908,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 91,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 17,035 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,761,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,099,000 after buying an additional 16,657 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.