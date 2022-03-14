Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Upgraded at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $155.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $143.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ Q1 2022 earnings at $18.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $19.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $17.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $14.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $69.97 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $30.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.67 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AMR. TheStreet raised Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMR opened at $132.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.13. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $137.00.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The energy company reported $13.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.44 by $2.01. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 324.63% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.00) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 20.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, COO Jason E. Whitehead sold 16,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $2,030,009.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David J. Stetson sold 35,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.16, for a total value of $4,247,219.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,895 shares of company stock worth $13,392,415.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMR. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 781.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources (Get Rating)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.