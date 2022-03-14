Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Upgraded at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $155.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $143.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ Q1 2022 earnings at $18.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $19.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $17.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $14.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $69.97 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $30.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.67 EPS.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AMR. TheStreet raised Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.
Shares of NYSE:AMR opened at $132.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.13. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $137.00.
In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, COO Jason E. Whitehead sold 16,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $2,030,009.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David J. Stetson sold 35,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.16, for a total value of $4,247,219.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,895 shares of company stock worth $13,392,415.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMR. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 781.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.34% of the company’s stock.
About Alpha Metallurgical Resources (Get Rating)
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.
