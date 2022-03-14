Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 77.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,609 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 109,553 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 422.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 44,234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 35,765 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 47,208 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 38,861 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,060 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after buying an additional 6,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.09.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 498,727 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $72,290,478.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total value of $1,352,421.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,352,790 shares of company stock worth $606,961,530 over the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WMT stock opened at $142.73 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.90 and a twelve month high of $152.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $395.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.08%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

