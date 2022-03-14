Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Buys 1,970 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $12,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 13,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $1,431,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $135.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.10 and a 1 year high of $178.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.19 and its 200-day moving average is $154.95.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 78.38%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

