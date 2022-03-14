Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,314 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.1% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $17,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 49,050.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,517,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,590,000 after purchasing an additional 15,486,052 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 103.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,619,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,449,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,665 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,481,120,000 after purchasing an additional 768,188 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,706,545 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $27,237,133,000 after purchasing an additional 679,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,004,978 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,564,906,000 after purchasing an additional 523,453 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paul R. Garcia acquired 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total transaction of $2,822,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,552,930 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.09.

Shares of UNH opened at $486.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $474.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $453.51. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $351.55 and a 1-year high of $509.23. The stock has a market cap of $458.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.08%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

