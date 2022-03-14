Alliance Global Partners Trims Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Target Price to $4.50

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Alliance Global Partners from $9.00 to $4.50 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ATER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aterian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Aterian from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Aterian from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Get Aterian alerts:

NASDAQ:ATER opened at $2.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.78. Aterian has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.75.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.20. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 94.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Aterian will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Tomer Pascal sold 103,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $431,545.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Arturo Rodriguez sold 94,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $391,672.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,176 shares of company stock worth $1,186,332 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aterian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Aterian by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Aterian by 3,180.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 14,790 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Aterian during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Aterian during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aterian (Get Rating)

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aterian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aterian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.