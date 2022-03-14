Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,779,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,986,000 after buying an additional 7,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,898,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE Y opened at $638.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $666.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $662.34. Alleghany Co. has a 12 month low of $585.10 and a 12 month high of $737.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.62.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $18.46 EPS for the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

