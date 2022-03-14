Alchemix (ALCX) Trading Down 14.8% This Week

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. In the last week, Alchemix has traded down 14.8% against the dollar. Alchemix has a total market capitalization of $111.45 million and approximately $7.19 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemix coin can now be bought for about $95.13 or 0.00251432 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Alchemix alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003598 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00033637 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00105632 BTC.

Alchemix Profile

Alchemix (CRYPTO:ALCX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 1,409,985 coins and its circulating supply is 1,171,559 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Alchemix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.