Alchemix (ALCX) Trading Down 14.8% This Week

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Alchemix has a total market cap of $111.45 million and approximately $7.19 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemix coin can now be bought for approximately $95.13 or 0.00251432 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Alchemix has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003598 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00033637 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00105632 BTC.

Alchemix Profile

Alchemix (ALCX) is a coin. Its launch date was February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 1,409,985 coins and its circulating supply is 1,171,559 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

