Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Rating Reiterated by Cormark

Cormark restated their buy rating on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a C$25.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AD.UN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Acumen Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$24.00 to C$24.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$23.25.

Get Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) alerts:

Shares of TSE:AD.UN opened at C$19.81 on Friday. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 52-week low of C$15.15 and a 52-week high of C$20.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$894.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$18.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN)’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

About Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (Get Rating)

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.