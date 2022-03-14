Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

Alamos Gold has increased its dividend payment by 71.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Alamos Gold has a payout ratio of 25.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Alamos Gold to earn $0.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.3%.

Shares of AGI stock opened at $8.72 on Monday. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.55.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGI. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 312.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 194,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 147,286 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 214,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AGI. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.04.

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

