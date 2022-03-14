Airsculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Airsculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential upside of 103.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AIRS. Raymond James assumed coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Airsculpt Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ:AIRS opened at $13.28 on Monday. Airsculpt Technologies has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $18.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Miura Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airsculpt Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $14,955,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airsculpt Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $7,245,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Airsculpt Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $4,415,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Airsculpt Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $3,543,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Airsculpt Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $2,131,000. 0.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AirSculpt Technologies Inc is a provider of body contouring procedures delivering a premium consumer experience under its brand, Elite Body Sculpture. At Elite Body Sculpture, it provide custom body contouring using our proprietary AirSculpt(R) method which removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

