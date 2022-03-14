AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Given New €2.65 Price Target at UBS Group

AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from €2.90 ($3.15) to €2.65 ($2.88) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AIB Group from €2.50 ($2.72) to €2.75 ($2.99) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AIB Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.68.

AIBRF opened at $2.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.67. AIB Group has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $3.48.

AIB Group Plc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate, Institutional, and Business Banking (CIB), Wholesale, AIB UK, and Group. The Retail Banking segment focuses on meeting the current, emerging and future needs of personal and SME customers.

