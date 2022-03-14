Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Agile Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.38.

Shares of Agile Therapeutics stock opened at $0.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.65. Agile Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $2.27. The firm has a market cap of $31.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGRX. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 341.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 126,015 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 771.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 237,642 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 210,370 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. 25.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

