Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Afya Limited is a medical education group primarily in Brazil. Afya Limited is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Afya from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Afya from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of Afya stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,913. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.26. Afya has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $28.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Afya during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Afya during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Afya during the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Afya during the 4th quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Afya by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.85% of the company’s stock.

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

