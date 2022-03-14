Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.18 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) will report $5.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Aflac’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $5.23 billion. Aflac posted sales of $5.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Aflac will report full-year sales of $20.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.12 billion to $20.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $20.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.68 billion to $20.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aflac.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AFL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.38.

AFL remained flat at $$59.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 2,228,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,580,772. Aflac has a 12 month low of $49.34 and a 12 month high of $66.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.97. The firm has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.93.

In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 9,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $519,681.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $569,312.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,688,272 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Aflac by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

