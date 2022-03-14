Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aemetis, Inc. is an advanced fuels and renewable chemicals company. It produces renewable chemicals and fuels using patented microbes and processes. Aemetis owns and operates an ethanol animal feed plant in California to produce D5 Advanced Biofuels using the sorghum/biogas/CHP pathway. The Company also built, owns, and operates a renewable chemicals and advanced fuels production facility on the East Coast of India producing high quality, distilled biodiesel and refined glycerin for customers in Europe and Asia. Aemetis, Inc. is headquartered in Cupertino, California. “

Aemetis stock opened at $13.72 on Friday. Aemetis has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $27.44. The company has a market capitalization of $456.20 million, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of -0.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.46.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.23. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aemetis will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Aemetis by 184.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Aemetis by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Aemetis by 136.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Aemetis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Aemetis by 2,069.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

