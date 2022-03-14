Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Short Interest Down 58.5% in February

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 58.5% from the February 13th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advantest from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Get Advantest alerts:

Shares of ATEYY opened at $69.58 on Monday. Advantest has a one year low of $69.02 and a one year high of $105.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.84.

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $986.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.59 million. Advantest had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 30.28%. On average, research analysts expect that Advantest will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advantest (Get Rating)

Advantest Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and Component Test Systems, Mechatronic and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test Systems segment offers test systems for semiconductors and electronic component industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advantest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.