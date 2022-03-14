Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Short Interest Down 58.5% in February

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 58.5% from the February 13th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advantest from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.
Shares of ATEYY opened at $69.58 on Monday. Advantest has a one year low of $69.02 and a one year high of $105.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.84.
About Advantest (Get Rating)
Advantest Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and Component Test Systems, Mechatronic and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test Systems segment offers test systems for semiconductors and electronic component industries.
