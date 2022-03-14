ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “With a portfolio of software-defined access and 10G solutions, ADTRAN is well-positioned to optimize customer and geographic diversity momentum. The company is benefiting from solid traction for network solutions and continues to add customers. ADTRAN recorded healthy demand trends driven by the accelerated expansion of fiber-to-the-home networks, upgrades to in-home WiFi connectivity, and the adoption of cloud-based automation tools. The buyout of ADVA is likely to disrupt the fiber networking market with a huge pool of complementary assets and strengthen its regional presence. However, stiff competition from major players and the market uptake of cheaper alternative communication technologies weigh on margins. Higher raw material prices and research and development costs for products with high technological obsolescence erode profitability.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ADTN. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on ADTRAN in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ADTRAN currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Shares of NASDAQ ADTN traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.11. The stock had a trading volume of 7,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,971. The company has a market capitalization of $938.64 million, a P/E ratio of -106.44 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.24. ADTRAN has a 52 week low of $15.79 and a 52 week high of $24.76.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $154.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.00 million. ADTRAN had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ADTRAN will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Marc Kimpe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $100,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ADTRAN by 27.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 20,077 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in ADTRAN by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,696,732 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,038,000 after acquiring an additional 53,930 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ADTRAN by 0.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 594,188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ADTRAN by 144.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after acquiring an additional 169,783 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ADTRAN by 43.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

