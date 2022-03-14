Adore Beauty Group Ltd (ASX:ABY) Insider James Height Purchases 153,735 Shares

Adore Beauty Group Ltd (ASX:ABY – Get Rating) insider James Height acquired 153,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.11 ($1.54) per share, with a total value of A$324,380.85 ($236,774.34).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

