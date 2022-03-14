Admiral Group’s (ADM) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Admiral Group (LON:ADM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 3,061 ($40.11) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.05% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also commented on ADM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($38.65) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,462 ($45.36) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,767.88 ($36.27).
LON ADM opened at GBX 2,684 ($35.17) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,989.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,126.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02. Admiral Group has a 52 week low of GBX 2,346 ($30.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,706 ($48.56).
About Admiral Group (Get Rating)
Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.
Recommended Stories
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.