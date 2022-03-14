adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €353.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €353.00 ($383.70) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ADS has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($315.22) target price on adidas in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €340.00 ($369.57) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Baader Bank set a €265.00 ($288.04) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €325.00 ($353.26) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €290.00 ($315.22) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €308.67 ($335.51).

Shares of FRA:ADS opened at €204.00 ($221.74) on Thursday. adidas has a 12 month low of €163.65 ($177.88) and a 12 month high of €201.01 ($218.49). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €234.16 and its 200 day moving average price is €261.59.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

