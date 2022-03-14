Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $124.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ADUS has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS opened at $78.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.84. Addus HomeCare has a 52-week low of $68.57 and a 52-week high of $112.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $224.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.22 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 8.97%. Addus HomeCare’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 1,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $134,859.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Poff sold 448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total transaction of $37,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,124 shares of company stock worth $392,069 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 210.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

