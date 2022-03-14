Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings. Adaptimmune Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.84). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.58.

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $6.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average is $4.13. The stock has a market cap of $284.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.09.

In other Adaptimmune Therapeutics news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 11,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $35,396.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 46,885 shares of company stock valued at $165,429 in the last quarter. 18.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 403.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 135.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 31.1% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

