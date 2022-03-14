Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Short Interest Up 100.0% in February

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 2,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 149.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,449 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 7,911.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 39.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,783 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy in the third quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Adams Resources & Energy alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN AE traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.49. 11,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,927. Adams Resources & Energy has a 1 year low of $25.36 and a 1 year high of $37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $150.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.40). Adams Resources & Energy had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 0.91%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Adams Resources & Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

About Adams Resources & Energy (Get Rating)

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: Crude Oil Marketing and Transportation. The Crude Oil Marketing segment engages in crude oil marketing, transportation and storage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Resources & Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Resources & Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.