Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP) Short Interest Down 53.7% in February

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a decline of 53.7% from the February 13th total of 93,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Acurx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.
NASDAQ ACXP opened at $4.00 on Monday. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $8.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.56.
About Acurx Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Acurx Pharmaceuticals, LLC, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. Its lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.
