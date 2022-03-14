Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP) Short Interest Down 53.7% in February

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a decline of 53.7% from the February 13th total of 93,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Acurx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ ACXP opened at $4.00 on Monday. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $8.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACXP. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 0.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, LLC, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. Its lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

