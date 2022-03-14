Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Holdings Boosted by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 795,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,428 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $52,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 42.9% during the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 769.2% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 413.2% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.74.

Shares of ATVI stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.40. 85,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,053,642. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $99.46. The company has a market capitalization of $62.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.55.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

