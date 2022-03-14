ACG Wealth Purchases Shares of 979 Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 979 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the third quarter valued at about $1,523,000. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 91,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,219,000 after purchasing an additional 53,117 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Cigna by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,277,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $255,750,000 after purchasing an additional 120,847 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its position in shares of Cigna by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 15,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,601 shares of company stock worth $3,576,695 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cigna stock opened at $226.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $232.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.78. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.46%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CI. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $248.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $245.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.26.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

