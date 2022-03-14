ACG Wealth Invests $203,000 in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Clorox by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Clorox by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in Clorox by 145.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 117,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,506,000 after purchasing an additional 69,747 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its position in shares of Clorox by 7.0% during the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Clorox by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 24,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clorox alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Clorox from $162.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities cut Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Clorox from $159.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $130.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $130.06 and a fifty-two week high of $196.66. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 65.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.08.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 233.17%.

Clorox Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.