ACG Wealth Has $501,000 Stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI)

ACG Wealth increased its position in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the third quarter worth $1,719,000. Davidson Trust Co. acquired a new position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the third quarter worth $273,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,024,000.

Shares of BCI stock opened at $29.01 on Monday. abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF has a 52 week low of $22.24 and a 52 week high of $31.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.75.

