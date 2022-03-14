ACG Wealth Has $452,000 Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

ACG Wealth decreased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,633,000 after acquiring an additional 53,315 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 116,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,645,000 after acquiring an additional 14,930 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth $16,725,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,521,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,516,000 after acquiring an additional 11,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

MS has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, December 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.12.

In other news, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $1,860,734.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

MS stock opened at $85.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.48. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $109.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.87%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.