AcelRx Pharmaceuticals’ (ACRX) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ACRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a sell rating on the stock.

Get AcelRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRX opened at $0.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average is $0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $40.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.74. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $2.30.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,819,402 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 30,645 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,721,586 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 407,507 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,516,715 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 272,974 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. 15.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.