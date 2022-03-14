Accel Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 1,441 Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 52,616.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,562,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557,159 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 289.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,627,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,304 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,343,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,940,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 696.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 701,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,272,000 after acquiring an additional 612,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $523,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KRG opened at $22.30 on Monday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $18.37 and a 12 month high of $23.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.51). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 21.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is -245.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KRG shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.86.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

