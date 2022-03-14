Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.620-$0.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $600 million-$610 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $595.11 million.Acadia Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.850-$3.150 EPS.

NASDAQ ACHC traded up $0.74 on Monday, hitting $65.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,329. Acadia Healthcare has a one year low of $50.07 and a one year high of $68.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.26.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $593.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ACHC shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 192,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

