AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Position Boosted by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Center For Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Societe Generale raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.31.

AbbVie stock opened at $149.44 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.05 and a 1-year high of $151.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.44%.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 274,741 shares of company stock worth $37,198,136 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

