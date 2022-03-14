Abacus Mining & Exploration (CVE:AME) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Shares of Abacus Mining & Exploration Co. (CVE:AME – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 2545 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.82 million and a P/E ratio of -0.86.
About Abacus Mining & Exploration (CVE:AME)
