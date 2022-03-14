a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on March 21st (NYSE:AKA)

a.k.a. Brands’ (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Monday, March 21st. a.k.a. Brands had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 22nd. The total size of the offering was $110,000,000 based on an initial share price of $11.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.
AKA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.
AKA stock opened at $4.37 on Monday. a.k.a. Brands has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $15.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.71.
In other a.k.a. Brands news, CEO Jill Elizabeth Ramsey bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $51,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Trading Pty Ltd. Beard purchased 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $287,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 69,305 shares of company stock valued at $442,780 in the last 90 days.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $3,865,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $1,103,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $171,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $856,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
a.k.a. Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
