A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of A.G. BARR (LON:BAG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BAG. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 655 ($8.58) target price on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of A.G. BARR from GBX 500 ($6.55) to GBX 517 ($6.77) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 566.75 ($7.43).

A.G. BARR stock opened at GBX 496.50 ($6.51) on Thursday. A.G. BARR has a 12-month low of GBX 462.50 ($6.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 590 ($7.73). The company has a market capitalization of £556.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 505.86 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 517.11.

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

