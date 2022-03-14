A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Has $2.27 Million Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,886 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 203.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Cigna in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Cigna in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Cigna by 248.1% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cigna in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,695. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.26.

CI stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $226.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,983,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,680. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.78. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.46%.

Cigna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.