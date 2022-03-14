A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 4.3% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 11,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.5% during the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.17.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $681,347.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total transaction of $25,581.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 240,673 shares of company stock worth $22,973,742 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology stock traded down $3.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.40. 24,435,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,750,383. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.78. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.17%.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

