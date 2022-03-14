900 Shares in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) Purchased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the third quarter worth about $235,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the third quarter worth about $255,000. Clarity Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the third quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $625,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RWK opened at $88.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.26. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $80.89 and a 52-week high of $97.65.

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.